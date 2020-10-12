Fall Guys’ Crossover With Sonic The Hedgehog Is, Uh, Something Else

Despite the horrorshow that’s supposedly hiding beneath its contestants’ bean-shaped facades, Fall Guys is a pretty cute game with some neat costumes. I’m not quite sure how I feel about the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog crossover, though.
Fall Guys will get a Sonic-themed costume on October 14, Mediatonic and Sega announced during a joint stream this morning. The top and bottom of the outfit are purchased separately and, when combined, look completely normal at first but become uncomfortable upon further examination.
The developers at Mediatonic definitely got Sonic’s “one eye, two pupils” thing right, but I’m a little concerned with the obvious segmentation between the top and bottom of the costume. It looks like a mouth. Is the mouth going to open? I hope not.
Much like Fall Guys’ previous crossovers with games like Half-Life, Hotline Miami, and Team Fortress 2, the separate pieces of the Sonic costume will cost five crowns each, meaning the entire outfit will run you ten crowns. That’s a lot of wins for something so unsettling.
