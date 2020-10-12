See Games Differently

Fall Guys’ Crossover With Sonic The Hedgehog Is, Uh, Something Else

Ian Walker

Published 3 hours ago: October 13, 2020 at 6:30 am
Image: Mediatonic
Image: Mediatonic

Despite the horrorshow that’s supposedly hiding beneath its contestants’ bean-shaped facades, Fall Guys is a pretty cute game with some neat costumes. I’m not quite sure how I feel about the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog crossover, though.

Fall Guys will get a Sonic-themed costume on October 14, Mediatonic and Sega announced during a joint stream this morning. The top and bottom of the outfit are purchased separately and, when combined, look completely normal at first but become uncomfortable upon further examination.

Image: Mediatonic

The developers at Mediatonic definitely got Sonic’s “one eye, two pupils” thing right, but I’m a little concerned with the obvious segmentation between the top and bottom of the costume. It looks like a mouth. Is the mouth going to open? I hope not.

Much like Fall Guys’ previous crossovers with games like Half-Life, Hotline Miami, and Team Fortress 2, the separate pieces of the Sonic costume will cost five crowns each, meaning the entire outfit will run you ten crowns. That’s a lot of wins for something so unsettling.

