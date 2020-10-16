Fall Guys’ Most Boring Level Is Getting Way Deadlier

See Games Differently

Much like last month’s addition of a giant spinning hammer, Fall Guys is set to receive more variations that spice up some of its existing mini-games. Mediatonic’s first preview of these remixed stages reveals an interesting spin on Perfect Match, one of the game’s more boring levels.

It’s no secret that Fall Guys has some objective stinkers in its mini-game pool. Perfect Match chief among them; the memory game can often feel too easy. But after the next update, players will also need to contend with a spinning bar as they scramble to memorise fruit placement.

While I’m not playing Fall Guys as much as I used to, it’s great to see Mediatonic continue to iterate on past levels even as they add new content. Perfect Match was a consistent snoozefest in the first season, but this wonderful new addition is sure to make every visit more compelling and challenging.

