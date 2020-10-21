Fallout 76 Is Free To Play This Week To Celebrate Bombs Drop Day

It’s Bombs Drop Day, the day that the nuclear bombs fell in the Sino-American war in 2077, kicking off Fallout. To celebrate this immense loss of fictional life, Bethesda are offering all kinds of free perks to Fallout 76 players old, new and curious.

These perks include:

A free week of play

If you haven’t picked up Fallout 76, or were one of the many people who requested a refund after trying it at launch, now is a great time to jump back in and see how it’s improved. The game took a long time to find its feet, but now it mostly has. From October 20 to 26, you can jump in and play the base game and Wastelanders and Nuclear Winter expansions for free, from the beginning. If you decide it’s your jam, you can buy the game at a discount, and keep your progress and any Atomic Shop purchases.

Double some things and 25% off other things

From October 22–26, players can earn double S.C.O.R.E. and double XP, taking away (or at least lessening) some of the grind to level up. Folks can also get 25% off Legendary weapons and armour from the Rusty Pick in the Ash Heap.

A Free Trial Of Fallout 1st

Fallout 1st is a subscription service which gives Fallout 76 players access to some perks (including a private server and free atoms), and costs more than Xbox Game Pass for console and Netflix’s base plan combined at $22.95 a month. This week, players can head to the Atomic Shop and get a limited preview of what the service can do for them.

The preview includes access to the Scrapbox (which lets players carry more items), and the Survival Tent (which is a fast travel point, with some other items within). After the preview ends, the Scrapbox and Survival Tent will disappear from player inventories, but the items contained within the box will remain until used, you just can’t add anything else to the box.

Discounts

There’s also going to be lots of discounts on the game, including 60% off the base price of Fallout 76. And, for the first time, a sale on Atoms, which range from a 20% discount up to 35% off. Who doesn’t love microtransactions when they’re slightly cheaper than usual?

Fallout 4 will also be 70% off, and Fallout Shelter players will get 50% off any bundle purchase.

For more information on what’s included and what it all means, head to the Bethesda site.

Happy Bombs Drop Day, I guess.