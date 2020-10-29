See Games Differently

Far Cry 6 And Rainbow Six Quarantine Delayed

Ethan Gach

Published 36 mins ago: October 30, 2020 at 4:00 am -
Filed to:delay
far cry 6rainbow six quarantineubisoft
Image: Ubisoft

Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine have both been delayed until some time after April 1, 2021, Ubisoft announced today in its latest earnings report.

The publisher cited “production challenges related to work from home” during the covid-19 pandemic as part of the reason for the delay. “Benefitting from this strong momentum and despite having moved Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine to 2021-22 to leverage their full potential in the context of production challenges caused by COVID-19, our new non-IFRS operating income targets for 2020-21 remain within the boundaries we set back in May,” the company stated.

Far Cry 6 was previously be scheduled to come out on February 18 of next year, while Rainbow Six Quarantine was slated to arrive sometime before the end of Ubisoft’s fiscal year on March 31, 2021. They now join the ever-growing list of games delayed as a result of the ongoing health crisis.

