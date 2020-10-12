How Microtransactions Work In Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a new free-to-play JRPG inspired by open world games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. While it’s excellent fun and genuinely gorgeous, the game’s free-to-play model does come with a caveat — it includes microtransactions to unlock better fighters, weaponry and item upgrades. Thankfully, these microtransactions aren’t too aggressive but if you’re going to get stuck into the game, you should know how they work.

Genesis crystals are the game’s main form of currency. These can only be purchased through the in-game shop and can be used to procure rare weapons, characters and other items. You can also convert them into primogens, a secondary form of currency used to purchase Intertwined Fates and Acquaint Fates, otherwise known as Genshin Impact‘s in-game loot boxes. (They unlock heroes, weapons and items by chance.)

Primogens can be earned by playing the game and completing quests, but you can also get a daily influx of primogens by purchasing Genshin Impact‘s ‘Blessing of the Welkin Moon’ pass. This is a 30-day pass which gives you 300 genesis crystals up front and 90 primogens per every day you log in (you’ll need to log in daily to claim them.) In Australia, it’ll cost you $7.99 per month. Think of it like a monthly pass for maximising your enjoyment. It’s helpful, but not necessary.

Outside of the monthly pass, you can also purchase Starter Bundles and Wayfarer Supply Bundles. These provide experience points to level up your characters and weapons and also include repair tools to keep your defences up.

Here’s what you get in each bundle:

Starter Bundle (300 genesis crystals or $7.99)

40 x Fine Enhancement Ore (2000 EXP for weapons)

80 x Adventurer’s Experience (5000 EXP for characters)

Wayfarer’s Supply Bundle (980 genesis crystals or $22.99)

50,000 Mora (currency)

8 Fragile Resin (repair tool)

50 x Hero’s Wit (20,000 EXP for characters)

25 x Mystic Enchantment Ore (10,000 EXP for weapons)

If you want to spend real currency on Genshin Impact, here’s the conversion rate you’re looking at in Australia:

Important to note is these microtransactions are not necessary to enjoy the full game. While they will help you level up your character, weapons and equipment, and unlock new fighters for your party you can also gain a lot of this swag from grinding in the game, completing quests and exploring. (You also get a lot of the better fighters like Kaeya simply by playing the game’s story.) If you choose to purchase in-game currency, be aware of the gambling risk associated with microtransactions and think carefully before committing.

Outside of these major currencies, Genshin Impact also offers items for purchase using Masterless Stardust and Masterless Starglitter. These can only be obtained by using the fate-based gacha system and cannot be purchased on their own. You’ll need to save up your supply of these to unlock the game’s more powerful items.

If you’re looking to get stuck into Genshin Impact regardless of its gacha system (and everyone should try it out), you can download it on PC, PlayStation 4 and mobile devices now.