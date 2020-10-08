Ghost Of Tsushima Will Now Let You Pet The Beautiful Dogs

We’ve already told you all of the big things coming in Ghost of Tsushima’s 1.1 update coming next week, but we haven’t told you the most important thing: you’ll now be able to pet the dogs.

While playing in the new New Game + mode, if you equip the Charm of Canine Recruitment, you’ll be able to…recruit canines. Which means you don’t just get to pet them, but they’ll join you as allies as well.

The charm works in both the regular game and Legends mode:

…and you can also pet the spirit dogs in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. ???? pic.twitter.com/a5N7G3oMOU — Ghost of Tsushima ???? OUT NOW (@SuckerPunchProd) October 8, 2020

This is good news! All games should let you pet the dog, every dog, whenever you want. It’s the rules!

Sucks in this case you need to complete the game first to be able to do it though. The dogs are good on every playthrough, not just your second.

