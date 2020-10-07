Goodness, Mario Themed Pancake Sandwiches Are Coming To Japan

While Super Nintendo World won’t open until next spring, Universal Studios Japan has a taste of Nintendo starting this month.

What USJ is calling “the world’s first Mario Cafe & Store” will set up shop in the park’s Hollywood street starting October 16, serving up yummy treats and selling cute merch.

Image: Nintendo

USJ wants to offer a sneak peek into the world of Mario before the new area opens.

Image: Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

You can order fruit pancake sandwiches (パンケーキ・サンド or pankeeki sando) shaped like Mario’s and Luigi’s hats, fruit cream sodas, and Super Mushroom drinks.

JUST LOOK AT THESE.

Image: Nintendo

The merchandise is really cute, too!