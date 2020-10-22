Google Backs Slowly Away From Stadia Guy’s Very Bad Tweet

Earlier today Alex Hutchinson, creative director at Typhoon Studios (bought by Google last year to make Stadia games), made a tweet suggesting that Twitch and YouTube users should be “paying the developers and publishers” of the games they stream.

The real truth is the streamers should be paying the developers and publishers of the games they stream. They should be buying a license like any real business and paying for the content they use. — Alex Hutchinson (@BangBangClick) October 22, 2020

It blew up, and the reaction went about as well as you’d expect.

Idk maybe you're getting flak because you're picking this particular battle in a world where C-suite executives make $30m/year and devs don't get royalties so they'd never see any of that streaming money in the first place — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) October 22, 2020

It’s a Very Bad Tweet, and he was rightly roasted for it. What’s funny here beyond the replies though is that the tweet was so bad that Google had to issue a statement disowning it.

In a statement issued to 9to5Google, a company rep said “The recent tweets by Alex Hutchinson, creative director at the Montreal Studio of Stadia Games and Entertainment, do not reflect those of Stadia, YouTube or Google.”

Shortly afterwards, YouTube Gaming’s Ryan Watts also tweeted this:

We believe that Publishers and Creators have a wonderful symbiotic relationship that has allowed a thriving ecosystem to be created. One that has mutually benefited everyone! YT is focused on creating value for Creators, Publishers, & Users. All ships rise when we work together. — Ryan Wyatt (@Fwiz) October 22, 2020

Remember: if in doubt, never tweet.