Grove Street For Life

This week we watch Godzilla eat people, talk hash bros, remember that fly that landed on Mike Pence’s head, check out a new trailer for Yakuza Like A Dragon, and honour the greatest warrior in history, Grand Theft Auto’s CJ.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
Facebook Accidently Bans Fake Fallout 76 Militia Group
The Fallout 76 role-playing group Free States Militia was temporarily banned from Facebook late last week, seemingly after getting caught up in one of the social media platform’s routine moderation sweeps.Read more
Let’s all just stop using Facebook.
Watch People Zipline Into Godzilla’s Mouth
A life-sized Godzilla attraction will open this weekend at the Nijigen no More amusement park on Japan’s Awaji Island.Read more
Is this vore?
Star Wars: Squadrons Is Exactly What I Needed
In 2013, Electronic Arts signed a deal granting them the exclusive rights to develop and publish Star Wars video games. For most of that time, sitting on the most lucrative licensing on the planet, they managed to release…three games, and cancelled at least three more.Read more
I’ll admit, sitting in an X-Wing and hearing Star Wars tunes while flipping around a Star Destroyer made me feel like a happy little kid, which is a nice break from how most of 2020 has made me feel.
Tweets!
Hash Bro… pic.twitter.com/ZFuqvgEG7o
— A British Druid (Chilly) (@dudeweedmemes) October 5, 2020
I’d also like some coffee, bro.
MIKE PENCE: LORD OF THE FLIES pic.twitter.com/p9Gv72tsyG
— beeple (@beeple) October 8, 2020
In a few years we are going to have to explain what the whole FLY thing was and folks, that’s going to be a strange conversation.
This has to be the best mod to ever exist. pic.twitter.com/xluiNaN0Ol
— Jack The Ripper (@MrLightningVolt) October 7, 2020
If only GTA San Andreas had combat half as good as this… (Original video)
News
