Here Are Some Great Video Game Victory Fanfares For No Reason At All

With the world in crisis, just straight-up, feel-good moments are few and far between. So some of us here at Kotaku, for no other reason at all, much less one dominating the current news cycle, have grabbed a bunch of our favourite fanfares from a bunch of our favourite video games to help you close out this strangely invigorating, oh, 12 or so hours. Have a little dance! You deserve it.