Here Are The Winners Of The 2020 Australian Game Developer Awards

Every year, Australian developers come together and celebrate the talent, skill and dedication local teams put into the passion we all love. On Wednesday night, the rising stars of 2020 were crowned — and it was a bumper year for Aussie games.

Games were nominated across multiple categories for things like art, sound and narrative, while individual developer talent was also recognised through separate awards. (Disclosure: I acted as a judge this year, although the AGDA voting process involves a massive selection of judges evaluating games across different categories.)

“There is a huge breadth of talent in the Australian games industry and the AGDAs provide us with a reason to celebrate those working in our sector,” Ron Curry, CEO of the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association, said.

“The entertainment products they produce and the creative stories they tell are enjoyed by millions of players all over the world. These highly skilled individuals, technologists and studios deserve to be awarded for their contribution to the screen sector. We are thrilled we can celebrate them and continue our work with external stakeholders to push for the recognition and support they all deserve.”

“There is a huge breadth of talent in the Australian games industry and the AGDAs provide us with a reason to celebrate those working in our sector. The entertainment products they produce and the creative stories they tell are enjoyed by millions of players all over the world. These highly skilled individuals, technologists and studios deserve to be awarded for their contribution to the screen sector. We are thrilled we can celebrate them and continue our work with external stakeholders to push for the recognition and support they all deserve,” said IGEA CEO Ron Curry.

Most Kotaku Australia readers will be pretty familiar with some of the games below, as is customary for the growing talent and success of the scene. Visual novel Necrobarista took home the award for best art, while Crossy Road Castle and World of Tanks won gongs for best mobile and best ongoing title.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Studio of the Year Winner

League of Geeks

Game of the Year Winner

Moving Out (SMG Studio)

Best Art Winner

Necrobarista (Route 59)

Best Gameplay Winner

Boomerang Fu (Cranky Watermelon)

Best Narrative Winner

UNDER A STAR CALLED SUN (Cécile Richard)

Best Sound Winner

Audioplay: Alien Strike (Audioplay)

Best Music Winner

RITE (Pond Games)

Best AR/VR Winner

Shooty Skies Overdrive (Mighty Games Group)

Best Serious Game Winner

Kana Quest (Not Dead Design)

Best Mobile Game Winner

Crossy Road Castle (Hipster Whale)

Best Ongoing Game (Game as a Service) Winner

World of Tanks (Wargaming Sydney)

Best Emerging Game Winner

RITE (Pond Games)

Rising Star Winner

Meredith Hall

Jarrod Farquhar-Nicol

Game Connect Winner

Ella Macintyre

Adam Lancman Winner