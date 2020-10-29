See Games Differently

Here’s November 2020’s Xbox Live Games With Gold

Riley MacLeod

Published 27 mins ago: October 30, 2020 at 2:11 am -
Filed to:games with gold
Image: Xbox

November’s Xbox Live Games with Gold aren’t super exciting, but I’ll take any promise of small pleasures this upcoming month can give me. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold membership.

November’s Games with Gold are:

Xbox One

  • Aragami: Shadow Edition (November 1-30)

  • Swimsanity! (November 16-December 15)

Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)

  • Full Spectrum Warrior (November 1-15)

  • Lego Indiana Jones (November 16-30)

