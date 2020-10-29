Here’s November 2020’s Xbox Live Games With Gold

November’s Xbox Live Games with Gold aren’t super exciting, but I’ll take any promise of small pleasures this upcoming month can give me. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold membership.

November’s Games with Gold are:

Xbox One

Aragami: Shadow Edition (November 1-30)

Swimsanity! (November 16-December 15)

Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)