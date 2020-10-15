Hungry Jack’s Is Giving Away 50 PS5’s

Missed out on a launch day PS5? Then Hungry Jack’s, better known for serving the Whopper than next-gen consoles, might be able to help out.

The Australian branch of Burger King is running a competition to give away 50 PS5’s from today. Naturally, the competition is tied to buying some Hungry’s Jacks, although spending $10 on a Whopper, some chips and a Hungry Jack’s coffee — why not? — might be better than forking out for $750.

How it works is this:

Spend $10 or more on Hungry Jack’s through the app or website any time between today and November 11

Head to this form page, enter your details and upload an image/screenshot of the receipt

You can enter multiple times, although it’s worth noting that doing so will probably resort in you consuming Hungry Jack’s multiple times. This may or may not be beneficial to your health. Unless you’re buying like several rounds of drinks or passing the food onto someone else. Whatever floats your boat.

More information about the competition, and terms and conditions, can be found here. Even though a lot of people had their pre-launch PS5 shipments bumped up to launch day, I know there’s plenty of other people who still missed out. So if you were going to grab some fast food anyway, this might not be a bad alternative.