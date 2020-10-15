See Games Differently

Hungry Jack’s Is Giving Away 50 PS5’s

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: October 15, 2020 at 11:09 am -
Filed to:au
hungry jacksps5
ps5 hugnry jacks
Image: Burger King

Missed out on a launch day PS5? Then Hungry Jack’s, better known for serving the Whopper than next-gen consoles, might be able to help out.

The Australian branch of Burger King is running a competition to give away 50 PS5’s from today. Naturally, the competition is tied to buying some Hungry’s Jacks, although spending $10 on a Whopper, some chips and a Hungry Jack’s coffee — why not? — might be better than forking out for $750.

How it works is this:

  • Spend $10 or more on Hungry Jack’s through the app or website any time between today and November 11
  • Head to this form page, enter your details and upload an image/screenshot of the receipt

You can enter multiple times, although it’s worth noting that doing so will probably resort in you consuming Hungry Jack’s multiple times. This may or may not be beneficial to your health. Unless you’re buying like several rounds of drinks or passing the food onto someone else. Whatever floats your boat.

More information about the competition, and terms and conditions, can be found here. Even though a lot of people had their pre-launch PS5 shipments bumped up to launch day, I know there’s plenty of other people who still missed out. So if you were going to grab some fast food anyway, this might not be a bad alternative.

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.