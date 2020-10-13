In Japan, KFC Installs Lockers For Contactless Ordering

See Games Differently

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: October 13, 2020 at 10:30 pm -
Screenshot: KFC
Screenshot: KFC

At four locations in Japan, KFC is rolling out pick-up lockers for contactless ordering.

Customers order and pay via their phones, and their meals will be put into lockers. After the order code is entered, the door opens, and the customers can take their food.

You can see it in action below:

It can also be used by delivery services as well.

This isn’t the first time KFC has done contactless takeaway as its Singapore establishments created a lower-tech alternative back in April. 

As IT Media reports that for the time being the pick-up lockers are currently being rolled out at four locations in Japan (two in Tokyo, one in Saitama, and one in Kanagawa). I think it’s a great idea.

