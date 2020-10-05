JB Hi-Fi Is Finally Confirming PS5, Xbox Series X Orders

If you preordered a PS5 or Xbox Series X from JB Hi-Fi, then chances are you’ll have been waiting to find out whether that console will arrive on launch, before Christmas, or afterward. By today, you should have received the good news.

Users began receiving SMS confirmation of their preorders yesterday, with users discovering whether their consoles would arrive in the launch day wave or sometime thereafter. One version of the SMS sent out to users reads:

Your spot in the queue for your PS5 Console pre-order is confirmed! We’ll SMS you soon with a link to pay your remaining console balance. Pay by Mastercard, Visa or PayPal. Gift Cards not accepted.

Another version of the text, emailed to Kotaku Australia, is pretty explicit if users are not in the queue for launch day consoles:

Hi [redacted], just a heads up that due to your place in the queue and stock limitations, unfortunately you won’t get your Xbox Series X preorder on release day. But don’t worry, your spot is confirmed to get your console just before Christmas. We’ll SMS you with a link soon to pay your remaining console balance. Pay by Mastercard, Visa or PayPal. Gift Cards not accepted.

More information is now listed on the JB website, which asks people to verify their mobile phone numbers. It’s also recommended that people use click and collect rather than delivery, as “supplier embargoes” mean any consoles that have to be delivered won’t arrive on launch day:



We’ll check it’s you: You’ll be asked to verify your mobile number to access your basket and pay for your console



Choosing your delivery option: To avoid waiting and paying for delivery we recommend choosing Click & Collect so you can collect your new console from your local JB store on release day. When checking out you’ll see a Click & Collect tab under ‘Delivery options’ to simply enter your postcode and choose your closest pickup store. If you choose to get your console delivered please be aware that you will not get it on release day due to supplier embargoes and our delivery carriers experiencing higher than usual volumes. Excludes any free delivery offers.

JB stresses on that page that gift cards cannot be used to pay for the console. It wasn’t advertised when preorders went live that gift cards couldn’t be used for payment, even though some users reported using gift cards to pay for the preorder deposit.

SMS confirmations from The Good Guys — which is also owned by JB Hi-Fi — have been going out over the past 48 hours as well. Their payment texts are basically the same, texting out a link for people to finalise payment of their preorders.

