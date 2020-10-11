Kingdom Come: Deliverance Is Being Turned Into A TV Series Or Movie

One of those two things, whatever, they don’t even know, aside from the fact that developers Warhorse and a former Netflix executive’s new company want to do something with the earnest if janky medieval RPG.

I reviewed the game in 2018 and found that while it was mostly a shambles, it did have some charms and interesting ideas, so you’d imagine the latter are what will be focused on as part of a live-action adaptation.

I’m not really sure why they’d bother, though! It’s not like this is a household name as far as properties go, and the whole point of the game was that it was set in a supposedly historical medieval Bohemia, so there’s no original universe to be drawing upon either.

But hey, the former Netflix executive behind this, Erik Barmack, is also the guy who signed with Sega to make new Yakuza stuff, so maybe he’s just going around adapting his favourite games of the decade.

As Variety reports, Barmack says going after these more international games is part of a process of recognising some “amazing, non-U.S. worlds that are locally relevant, but with a regional and global popularity that streamers are looking for as they become more and more global.”