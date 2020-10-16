Latest Evangelion Trailer Reveals A January Release Date

The years-in-the-making Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 was supposed to be out this year. It was delayed due to covid-19, and the eagerly anticipated movie’s latest trailer now reveals a January 2020 release date.

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 is slated to the fourth and last entry in the Rebuild of Evangelion series. Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo, the third entry, was released in 2012.

You can watch the trailer below.

The movie will now be out on January 23, 2021 in Japan. It has yet to get an international release date.

As previously reported, the upcoming entry was supposed to be finished even earlier, but Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno got busy with his live-action Godzilla movie — something for which he apologised.