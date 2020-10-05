See Games Differently

Make Your Own Life-Sized Animal Crossing Tools, If You’re Feeling Crafty

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: October 6, 2020 at 10:26 am -
Filed to:animal crossing
cosplay

If you’ve got some time and materials/money spare coming up, one of the countless ways you could spend all that would be to build your own life-size replica Animal Crossing tools. Because those butterflies aren’t going to catch themselves.

The wonderful Bill and Britt from Punished Props have put this video together showing how to make both a shovel and a bug net, and if you genuinely want to give it a shot, they’ve got templates available to download in the video’s description.

