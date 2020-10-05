Man Spends Four Years Making Gundam Diorama And The Result Is Amazing

What have you done during the past four years? Twitter user Mannen Factory spent it making an incredible Gundam diorama.
The award-winning model-maker recently uploaded images of the completed diorama, which he’s titled, “Decisive Battle – Space Fortress Solomon.” The project took over four years, with Mannen Factory writing on Twitter, “To be honest, I wondered how long I’d be doing this.”
4年越しの作品、やっと完成しました
ほんま、いつまでやってるねん????????????
適当に撮った写真ですが、また後日しっかりと撮影やりなおします。
「決戦-Decisive battle- 宇宙要塞ソロモン」
です。
楽しみにして頂いてた方、遅くなってすみません。 pic.twitter.com/5a44XbpwLo
— まんねん工房 (@hide94373) October 3, 2020
Check out these details:
— まんねん工房 (@hide94373) October 3, 2020
— まんねん工房 (@hide94373) October 3, 2020
I’ve seen a lot of Gundam dioramas over the years, and this is one of the most impressive.
You can also check out Mannen Factory’s YouTube page and follow him on Twitter for more incredible Gundam models.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in