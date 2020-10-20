Master Chief Collection Is Getting Upgraded To Play At 120 FPS On Xbox Series X/S

Halo fans on console will finally get to see Master Chief at double the frames per second when Halo: The Master Chief Collection gets upgraded for Xbox Series X and S on November 17.

Microsoft announced the news on Twitter today, stating that the next-gen optimised version of the collection would play at 120 FPS on both Xbox Series X and S for the multiplayer and the single-play campaigns. On Xbox Series X, Halo: The Master Chief Collection will be able to do so while rendering at 4K. Both systems are set to see the collection’s split-screen functionality improved as well, and feature FOV sliders and cross-gen play.

The Master Chief Collection Is What Happens When A Studio Doesn’t Give Up On A Game It’s now taken as gospel that the future of a game isn’t written in stone when it first comes out. Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege rebounded from a lacklustre launch, hampered in large part by its grinding, fragmented progression system, into one of the most successful shooters on PC right now.... Read more

Originally a mess when it released back in 2014, Halo: The Master Chief Collection has since undergone improvements across the board that have reduced the amount of bugs and online lag while continually adding to the multiplayer portions of each game. In addition to Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, and Halo 4, the collection now also includes Halo: ODST’s campaign and both the campaign and multiplayer from Halo: Reach.

Microsoft’s next-gen consoles were originally supposed to launch with Halo: Infinite, but the latest entry in the series ended up being delayed until sometime next year. In the meantime, fans will have Halo 2‘s M6C magnum shooting at 120 FPS to keep them company. The optimised versions of the collection will be free to people who already own it or have it downloaded through a paid Game Pass subscription.