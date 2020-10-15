Someone Put A Giant Xbox Series X Over Microsoft’s Campus In Flight Simulator

There’s still no word on when Microsoft Flight Simulator will make its way to Microsoft’s next-gen console. So, naturally, one fan took things into their own hands.

User Oh_Gaz posted this delightful little addition to the Microsoft campus in Redmond, Washington on Reddit earlier this week. Instead of the normal campus building where Microsoft’s headquarters should be, there is a giant, monolithic black box — the Xbox Series X.

According to the user, the building is about 200 metres tall, which fits into the Redmond landscape just perfectly. I also like the part where the front’s modded with the Xbox logo (powered on, of course) and you can even see some of the I/O at the back, like the ethernet port.

It looks best at nice, although the joke behind all of this is really: when is Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to the next-gen Xbox consoles?

Having spent plenty of time with the game earlier this year, I’m not surprised that we still don’t know. The game still uses DirectX 11 on PC, so it’s horrifically CPU bound to the point where even the beefiest GPUs can’t run the game at 4K/60fps. There’s also the issue of controls — even on PC using an Xbox controller you still need a keyboard for several key instruments, particularly in the bigger aircraft.

So until that’s sorted, Redmond’s Xbox of Doom is the closest we’ll get to Flight Simulator on consoles. And sadly, the mod hasn’t been made publicly available yet, so you won’t be able to add the next-gen Xbox to your own Flight Simulator trips.

But I wonder. Something Oh_Gaz didn’t show in their video … can you can land on console? Those grooves at the top might be wide enough…