Monster Hunter Fans Point Out A Problem In The Movie Poster

If you had issues with the live-action Monster Hunter trailer, the movie poster might also give you pause.

In it, a Diablos looms over star Milla Jovovich, who is wielding fire dual blades. But…

A world unlike any other. ???? #MonsterHunterMovie in theaters December. pic.twitter.com/z1rdbn2uFG — Monster Hunter (@Monster_Hunter) October 14, 2020

As Twitter user Xyless points out, fire is the least effective element against the monster.

Imagine a movie in which Superman goes rogue and they show Batman coming in and fighting him with a yellow sunlight gun instead of kryptonite. That’s how dumb this is. — UR | Xyless #BlackLivesMatter (@Xyless) October 14, 2020

My Game News Flash reports that Monster Hunter fans in Japan were also quick to note this. I’m sure whoever made the poster picked the flaming blades because the colour complemented the title, but it might’ve been a good idea to pick a shoot with weapons that actually do elemental damage!