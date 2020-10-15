Monster Hunter Fans Point Out A Problem In The Movie Poster

See Games Differently

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: October 15, 2020 at 10:45 pm -
Screenshot: Sony Pictures Entertainment
Screenshot: Sony Pictures Entertainment

If you had issues with the live-action Monster Hunter trailer, the movie poster might also give you pause.

In it, a Diablos looms over star Milla Jovovich, who is wielding fire dual blades. But…

As Twitter user Xyless points out, fire is the least effective element against the monster.

My Game News Flash reports that Monster Hunter fans in Japan were also quick to note this. I’m sure whoever made the poster picked the flaming blades because the colour complemented the title, but it might’ve been a good idea to pick a shoot with weapons that actually do elemental damage!

