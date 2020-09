Need For Speed: Payback and Vampyr Are October’s PlayStation Plus Games

October’s PS Plus games are a weird combination, but not a bad one: I’m totally charmed by Vampyr, despite its stumbles. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active PlayStation Plus membership.

October’s PS Plus games are:

Need for Speed: Payback

Vampyr

Both games are available October 6 through November 2.