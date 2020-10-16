Next-Gen Versions Of Marvel’s Avengers Delayed As Studio Works To Improve Game

Last week, developer Crystal Dynamics told Kotaku that future updates to Marvel’s Avengers were en route. Yesterday’s 1.3.3 patch added some quality-of-life fixes and extra content — including a new base, an astonishingly entertaining new moveable chair, and a new type of high-level mission — to the game. But, according to a blog post published today by publisher Square Enix, the rest of Avengers’ roadmap is getting pushed back a bit.

Kate Bishop, the first planned downloadable character, will no longer join the Avengers roster in October, as planned. Square Enix didn’t provide a date for her addition to the game. The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades for Marvel’s Avengers won’t be available on day one either. They’ll now come out some time next year, to “deliver a next-gen experience showcasing all that this game is meant to be.”

As a show of appreciation for players, Crystal Dynamics is giving players a treasure trove of in-game currency: 7,000 units, 1,500 credits, 250 upgrade modules, and 20 DNA keys. They’re also throwing in a nameplate inspired by Sarah Garza, “because, seriously, you’re the best.” These bonuses will be up for grabs until November 5.

It’s no secret that 2020 has been challenging. In addition to a life-upending pandemic and the difficulties that come with working from home, the studio has also had to contend with the horrific wildfires that affected the Pacific Coast this year. According to studio head Scot Amos, some team members have had to evacuate.

“In our nearly 30-year history, Crystal Dynamics has never shipped a game under conditions like these; from working at home to avoid a pandemic, to some of us evacuating said homes to stay safe from wildfires. While the challenges 2020 has surfaced are many, it’s also instilled a strength in us; to reassemble a team divided by geography and life circumstances, and come back stronger, united by a mission to do right by you,” Amos wrote. “This is, in part, why we have taken our responsibility developing Marvel’s Avengers so seriously. It’s our opportunity to pass on that core heroes’ spirit of heart and hope, connect you with friends near and far, and inspire you to plant your feet against a sea of adversity and say, ‘No, you move.’”

