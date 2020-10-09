See Games Differently

Nicolas Cage Does His Best Travis Touchdown Impression

Ian Walker

Published 50 mins ago: October 9, 2020 at 11:30 am -
Filed to:nicolas cage
no more heroestravis touchdown
Image: Grasshopper Manufacture
Image: Grasshopper Manufacture

Croatian newspaper DuList recently snapped some photos of actor Nicolas Cage filming his upcoming movie, the aptly named The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, in the village of Cavtat.

As many folks have pointed out on Twitter, the pink leather jacket makes him the spitting image of Travis Touchdown, the otaku protagonist of the No More Heroes franchise.

Cage might be a little too old to play Travis in a hypothetical No More Heroes movie, but now it’s all I want. I’m sure Suda51 would love it, too.

