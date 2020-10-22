The Best Switch Deals From The Latest Nintendo eShop Sale

Nintendo’s been on a roll lately with ongoing sales discounting the absolute best games on Switch. While this month’s sale isn’t a total killer, there’s still some fantastic games going cheap on the Nintendo eShop, including the excellent Killer Queen Black for just $2.79 and loveable dating sim Monster Prom: XXL for $14.39.

Killer Queen Black is an action-strategy gem, and a total steal for that price. You can check out the Kotaku review from last year here if you’re not convinced. It’s the perfect arcade title and great for those that love a good challenge. Pick it up for some platforming goodness.

Monster Prom: XXL is also worth the dough. It’s a fantastic and cutesy little dating sim where everyone you romance is a classic monster. You can play as a zombie, Frankenstein’s monster or a Fire djinn and romance vampires, robots, werewolves and more. The sequel, Monster Camp, is set for release on October 23 so it’s the perfect time to catch up. (Romance Damien first if you dive in, he’s a total winner.)

Other great games you’ll also be able to pick up include frantic cooking sim Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!, co-op platformer Unravel Two, the excellent Two Point Hospital, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection and more. Let’s get stuck in.

Here are the best deals currently available on the Nintendo eShop:

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – $55.96

Borderlands GOTY Edition – $39.96

Cat Quest – $2.32

Cat Quest II – $15.07

Catherine: Full Body – $53.56

Civilization VI – $44.97

Collection of Mana – $29.97

Ghostbusters: The Video Game – $14.98

Gone Home – $5.39

Gonner – $2.59

Jackbox Party Pack 3 – $21.04

Jackbox Party Pack 6 – $27.30

Killer Queen Black – $2.79

L.A. Noire – $44.97

Merchant of the Skies – $14.85

Moonlighter – $12.75

Monster Prom XXL – $14.39

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 – $11.98

Sonic Mania – $18.86

Sonic the Hedgehog – $7.33

Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure DELUXE – $2.24

Team Sonic Racing – $41.96

Two Point Hospital – $35.97

Unravel Two – $9.99

Valkyria Chronicles – $10.78

Valkyria Chronicles 4 – $23.98

What Remains of Edith Finch – $14.99

Note, some sale items are scheduled for removal within the week. They’ll be replaced by other games but if you’ve got your eye on something, check them out ASAP.

You can view individual prices for games via the eShop Prices hub or on the Nintendo eShop on your Switch.

If you spot anything you like in the latest Switch sale and want to recommend to your fellow Kotaku Australia readers, pop into the comments below and share your favourites.