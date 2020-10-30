See Games Differently

Not All Assassin’s Creed Games Will Be Backwards Compatible On PS5

Ethan Gach

Published 59 mins ago: October 31, 2020 at 7:00 am -
Screenshot: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate and a few of the series’ spin-offs won’t work on PS5, Ubisoft announced today.

“Most of our back catalogue of games will have backward compatibility between the next and current generation of consoles, with a few exceptions,” the publisher wrote.

These “exceptions” include some of the publisher’s other games which as well. Here’s the full list:

  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles India
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles China
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Russia
  • Star Trek Bridge Crew
  • Werewolves Within
  • Space Junkies
  • Risk

Strangely, these games were left off Sony’s official list of non-backwards compatible games published earlier this month. Ubisoft also says that all of these games that are currently on Xbox One will also work on Xbox Series X/S.

It’s a shame to see Assassin’s Creed Syndicate not making the jump, especially as it’s the first game in the series to feature a playable female protagonist. The Chronicles games, meanwhile, are also some of the most diverse and varied mini-entries in Assassin’s Creed.

