Nvidia Just Released A List Of Games Getting RTX Ray Tracing In 2020

If you’ve managed to get your hands on one of those fancy, pretty RTX 30 series cards, then you’ll be very pleased to know that Nvidia just announced a bunch of new and updated games that are getting ray tracing and DLSS (deep learning super sampling).

Games coming soon

Pumpkin Jack – releasing on October 23 with ray-traced reflections and shadows, enhanced lighting, and DLSS.

Ghostrunner – out on October 27 with ray-traced reflections and shadows, and DLSS.

Xuan-Yuan Sword VII – available from October 28 with ray-traced global illumination and DLSS.

Existing games getting updates in November

Edge of Eternity – getting DLSS support

Mortal Shell – ray-traced shadows and DLSS

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord – with DLSS

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands – ray-traced shadows

Some other games coming soon

Enlisted, whose closed beta beings in November with ray-traced global illumination and DLSS.

Ready Or Not will have ray-tracing for reflections, shadows and ambient occlusion, as well as DLSS. However, its release date for early access is currently a vague “later in 2020”, so watch this space.

Of course, some of the biggest games of the year, which will be timed to launch with the next console generation, will also be getting the works on the latest RTX cards.

Watch Dogs: Legion will have ray-traced reflections and DLSS when it launches on October 29.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players will enjoy ray tracing and DLSS when the game releases on November 13.

Cyberpunk 2077 is also going to look very pretty with ray tracing on the reflections, ambient occlusion, shadows and “global diffuse illumination”, as well as DLSS, when it launches on November 19.

Just as interesting as the games that are on the list, are the ones that are not. Only time will tell whether Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla wasn’t included because they weren’t ready to make the announcement, or because it won’t have ray tracing. And whether its lack of ray tracing on PC will also mean no ray tracing on console.

All the trailers are below. Are there any you’re particularly excited about? Will you be buying an RTX card just to play one of these games?