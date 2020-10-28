See Games Differently

Path Of Exile Expansion Delayed To Get The Hell Out Of Cyberpunk’s Way

1

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: October 29, 2020 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:cyberpunk 2077
path of exile
Path Of Exile Expansion Delayed To Get The Hell Out Of Cyberpunk’s Way
Screenshot: Path of Exile

Path of Exile’s 3.13 expansion had been planned for release on December 11. But now, with Cyberpunk’s release date moved back to December 10, the team have decided to just clear out and give the year’s biggest game its space.

Now, this happens all the time in video games. So often that I wrote about it in this fictional piece on game marketing. It isn’t new, and it it isn’t rare.

How A Video Game Is Released In 2015

In 2009, publisher Electronic Soft released BloodDeath, a blockbuster video game that won 306 “Best In Show” awards at E3 and went on to sell 3.2 million copies worldwide. In 2015, Electronic Soft released BloodDeath’s sequel, BloodDeath: DeathBlood. This is the story of DeathBlood’s path from announcement to release, as...

Read more

What’s interesting about this particular announcement, though, is just how honest it is. Like developers Grinding Gear Games had all their ducks in a row, plans made and set for this, only to wake up and find Cyberpunk delayed, again, right in front of their own release, and just went “aaaahhhhhh”, threw up their hands and maybe swore a little.

In a forum post, the decision is elaborated on a little further (emphasis mine):

We were previously targeting a launch date of December 11 for our 3.13 end-game expansion. As we discussed last week, our new development methodology gives us confidence that we’d be able to hit this date with a high quality expansion. Yesterday, CD Projekt Red announced that Cyberpunk 2077 will now be released on December 10. We do not want to put our players in a position of having to choose between these two games, so we have decided to step out of the way and delay the release of Path of Exile 3.13 until January.

We still expect to finish 3.13 by early/mid-December. The scope of this expansion will remain unchanged. During the month of delay before release, we will start work on the 3.14 expansion.

So that you still have some interesting Path of Exile stuff to play over the Christmas/New Year break, we’re planning to run at least one multi-week event (for example, Flashback). We’ll confirm details of these event(s) once we have put together a plan.

While this delay will hopefully not affect our development schedule, it will probably cause our release schedule to change a little bit during 2021. We’ll post details about this as soon as we have more information about these dates and when we’ll be announcing 3.13.

Honesty? In video games communications? God, it’s so refreshing. The 3.13 expansion is now due in January. At least, it is for now, until the next Cyberpunk delay.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • We don’t want players to have to choose between the two games……and we don’t want to be doing live quality control while we are playing Cyberpunk either.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.