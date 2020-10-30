Here’s How PlayStation Plus Collection Works

PlayStation Plus Collection is a new service launching alongside the PS5 on November 12. It’s an add-on to the existing PlayStation Plus subscription, and allows PS5 users to access a digital library of the best games from the PS4 era at no additional cost. Here’s how it works.

PlayStation Plus Collection: Price, Release Date

PlayStation Plus Collection launches alongside the PS5 on November 12 in Australia, New Zealand, the U.S., Japan, Canada, Mexico and South Korea. It launches on November 19 for the rest of the world.

All PlayStation Plus subscribers who own a PS5 will gain access to PlayStation Plus Collection for no additional cost. That means you’ll pay $11.95 for a one month subscription, $33.95 for three months and $79.95 for 12 months.

For now, no price change has been announced for the PlayStation Plus service, but stay tuned.

Every game included in PlayStation Plus Collection

PlayStation Plus Collection includes a bunch of award-winning titles from SIE Worldwide Studios and third party publishers like Bethesda, Rocksteady and Capcom. You’ll be able to download these games to your PS5 as long as you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber and play them with PS5 enhancements.

Fallout 4‘s appearance is perhaps the most surprising on the list, given developer Bethesda Game Studios was recently bought by Microsoft, although it’s possible this deal was created pre-buyout.

Beyond this, there’s a heap of classics from across the PlayStation 4 era included, with Persona 5 and Monster Hunter: World being big highlights. Here’s every PS4 game you’ll get access to as a PlayStation Plus subscriber with a PS5:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Bloodborne

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Ratchet and Clank

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

These games will be enhanced with faster loading speeds and improved graphics via the PS5’s Game Boost system. Other PlayStation 4 games are compatible with the PlayStation 5 (there are currently only 10 that aren’t) and they’ll also be able to take advantage of this Game Boost system.

An additional feature you’ll be able to access in these games if you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber is Game Help, a new feature for PS5 which provides hints for players who need them.

Overall, it’s a great little collection and an intriguing add-on for players who still want to experience all the heights of last generation before next gen really sets in. (I’d strongly recommend checking out Persona 5, God of War and Infamous: Second Son from this list, but everyone will have their own preferences.)

What PS4 games are you going to check out first on your PS5? Thinking of sticking with PS5 games only? Pop on down to the comments below and share your thoughts.