Some PS5 Accessories Won’t Ship In Australia Until December

If you were hoping for some fancy new PS5 headsets and charging stations to go with your PS5 console, bad news: they’ve been delayed.

Sony has begun emailing users today to inform them that the PS5’s HD camera, DualSense charging dock and the Pulse 3D wireless headphones will “now release on December 3, 2020”. That’s almost a full month after the console’s launch on November 12.

According to the email, which has been circulating around social media, the delays are due to “unforeseen shipping delays”.

“Other peripherals including the DualSense Wireless Controller and Media Remote will continue to launch on the same day as the PlayStation 5 — November 12,” the email says. “Your console expected delivery date is unchanged and will ship separately to any delayed peripherals,” it adds.

Is this email real? PS5 Peripherals delayed until December? pic.twitter.com/j6sYhCoQ3A — Viictor766 (@viictor766) October 29, 2020

Heads up!! @PlayStationAU we have an accessories delay in Australia! Consoles are in. 3D headsets and charging docks are not!! #ps5 #australia #delay — stup1dm0nk3y (@stup1dmonk3y) October 29, 2020

The delay is frustrating, but nothing out of the ordinary for 2020. Console manufacturers especially have faced all sorts of supply and shipping delays, especially in the early days of COVID-19. But given that the delays only impact the charging dock, camera and headset — and the PS5’s 3D audio doesn’t require special headphones to work — I think most people will probably be fine with this.

I’ve contacted Sony Australia for comment. The company had provided a statement to Press Start, but the statement was just a paragraph from the email that’s already floating around on social media. Should the company provide any further details that shine more light on the situation, I’ll let you know.