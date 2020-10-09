EB Games Accidentally Told Some Users Their Launch Day PS5’s Were Shipping In 2021

Some Australians today received an unwelcome shock from the worst possible news: their preordered PS5’s would be arriving in 2021, instead of day one. Fortunately, the email was an error.

Users on social media reported earlier this morning that they had received a confirmation email from EB Games, prompting for final payment for their PS5. The issue? The order listing originally told some that they were getting a launch PS5 console, but the follow-up email instead said “2021 Shipment”, causing some obvious panic.

@EBGamesAus Hey, just got confirmation of my PS5 preorder final payment and it's changed from a launch shipment to a 2021 shipment. Is this a mistake? pic.twitter.com/ZNBbEVCzt3 — Dan Crowd (@itsdancrowd) October 9, 2020

@EBGamesAus hey EB, I was lucky enough to preorder a launch shipment of the PS5 but I just got an email about the remaining amount and it states "2021 Shipment"… — Robbie Jacobson (@JacrobVids) October 9, 2020

Fortunately, however, the emails weren’t accurate. EB Games staff have confirmed to users, Kotaku Australia over the phone and other outlets that the original delivery dates will be honoured. So if it says “Launch Shipment” in your order, then never fear — you’re still getting a launch day console.

An email from EB Games correcting the typo says as follows (cheers to Press Start, who got this out first):

Due to a system error, you may have received an email stating that you were going to be charged the remaining balance of your PS5 pre-order as well as it stating that it was a 2021 shipment.

Please rest assured that your console will be available for launch on 12 November and your final payment will not be due until closer to this date.

Rest easy, everyone. Typos happen to all of us. I feel bad for the poor EB staff having to deal with panicked customers today. Launch windows are crazy enough already.