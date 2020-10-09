See Games Differently

EB Games Accidentally Told Some Users Their Launch Day PS5’s Were Shipping In 2021

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: October 9, 2020 at 12:36 pm -
Filed to:au
eb gamesps5
ps5 playstation 5 production delays
Image: Sony

Some Australians today received an unwelcome shock from the worst possible news: their preordered PS5’s would be arriving in 2021, instead of day one. Fortunately, the email was an error.

Users on social media reported earlier this morning that they had received a confirmation email from EB Games, prompting for final payment for their PS5. The issue? The order listing originally told some that they were getting a launch PS5 console, but the follow-up email instead said “2021 Shipment”, causing some obvious panic.

Fortunately, however, the emails weren’t accurate. EB Games staff have confirmed to users, Kotaku Australia over the phone and other outlets that the original delivery dates will be honoured. So if it says “Launch Shipment” in your order, then never fear — you’re still getting a launch day console.

An email from EB Games correcting the typo says as follows (cheers to Press Start, who got this out first):

Due to a system error, you may have received an email stating that you were going to be charged the remaining balance of your PS5 pre-order as well as it stating that it was a 2021 shipment.

Please rest assured that your console will be available for launch on 12 November and your final payment will not be due until closer to this date.

Rest easy, everyone. Typos happen to all of us. I feel bad for the poor EB staff having to deal with panicked customers today. Launch windows are crazy enough already.

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.