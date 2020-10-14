See Games Differently

Some Post-Launch EB Games PS5, Xbox Series X Pre Orders Are Now Arriving Day One

1
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 33 mins ago: October 15, 2020 at 8:43 am -
Filed to:au
eb gamesps5xbox series x
ps5 playstation 5 production delays
Image: Sony

If you’ve ordered a PS5 or Xbox Series X through EB Games recently, then you might have just been the beneficiary of the best possible news: getting your console on launch day and not later in the year.

EB Games started emailing users last night — as picked up by Press Start and Stevivor — to let them know that they’d “advanced in the queue” for their PS5 and/or Xbox Series X pre-orders. In short, some users who were expecting to get the console around December or sometime in 2021 have now been told that their consoles will be arriving sooner than expected.

The full email for those being bumped from the post-launch shipment to launch day reads as follows:

We’ve got some amazing news – you’ve advanced in the queue!

Your order for the PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X console, originally in our post launch 2020 shipment has been moved to the launch day shipment! (go ahead, you can squeal with excitement now).

Your new order details can be seen in the order history section of your EB World profile.

Customers can check their order history here to see when their new shipments will arrive. It’s worth noting that this is just from EB Games at this stage, although if one of Australia’s biggest retailers has managed to secure enough stock or room to move customers up the queue, some other retailers might be able to do the same.

Either way, Christmas is coming a little early for some people.

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.