Some Post-Launch EB Games PS5, Xbox Series X Pre Orders Are Now Arriving Day One

If you’ve ordered a PS5 or Xbox Series X through EB Games recently, then you might have just been the beneficiary of the best possible news: getting your console on launch day and not later in the year.

EB Games started emailing users last night — as picked up by Press Start and Stevivor — to let them know that they’d “advanced in the queue” for their PS5 and/or Xbox Series X pre-orders. In short, some users who were expecting to get the console around December or sometime in 2021 have now been told that their consoles will be arriving sooner than expected.

@EBGamesAus thank you eb games for making my post launch xbox serise x now a launch day xbox pic.twitter.com/QExtqFBQ0d — brad foster (@bradfoster2323) October 14, 2020

oh my god???? eb games just moved our post launch order to a launch day order??? — mcdonalds vanilla coke (@wlwburnham) October 14, 2020

Just got great news from EB Games That my pre order for Ps5 is now launch day???????? pic.twitter.com/Ndqe8K0arT — Frank Luppino (@frankluppino81) October 14, 2020

Great news. My EB Games preorder for #XboxSeriesX has been moved from post-launch to launch day. Heeeelllll yesssss!! Lol Bring on November 10! — Direckt Gaming (@direcktgaming) October 14, 2020

The full email for those being bumped from the post-launch shipment to launch day reads as follows:

We’ve got some amazing news – you’ve advanced in the queue! Your order for the PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X console, originally in our post launch 2020 shipment has been moved to the launch day shipment! (go ahead, you can squeal with excitement now). Your new order details can be seen in the order history section of your EB World profile.

Customers can check their order history here to see when their new shipments will arrive. It’s worth noting that this is just from EB Games at this stage, although if one of Australia’s biggest retailers has managed to secure enough stock or room to move customers up the queue, some other retailers might be able to do the same.

Either way, Christmas is coming a little early for some people.