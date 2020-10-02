See Games Differently

PSA: Bloodborne Is Currently Free On PS Plus [UPDATE: No Longer Free]

Ari Notis

Published 40 mins ago: October 3, 2020 at 6:00 am -
Screenshot: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Update, 4:20 p.m.: Bloodborne was quickly re-listed at its MSRP, $US20 ($28). We’ve reached out to Sony for clarification. Original story follows:

Starting next week, members of PS Plus will be able to get free copies of Need for Speed: Payback and Vampyr through the end of October. But members can snag a terrific game for free right now. As of this writing, Bloodborne, the action Souls-like from From Software, is currently free to members of PS Plus.

If you haven’t played it — or, hell, if you previously owned a disc and parted with it for pennies at your local GameStop — now’s your chance to try out one of the best games of this generation. (It’s unclear when Bloodborne might lose that zero-dollar price tag, if ever. We’ve reached out to Sony for clarification but, at press time, haven’t heard back.) Like the Souls games, Bloodborne sends you to a nightmarish hellscape, where you hack and slack monsters to death in third-person combat. Unlike those games, Bloodborne is a bit snappier; survival is more contingent on dodging than blocking. It is, however, just as unforgiving as its cousin games, so:

Bloodborne is one of 18 games planned as part of the upcoming PS Plus Collection, which will allow members to play popular PS4 games on the PS5. Many of the biggest games from the PS4 library — God of War, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and Until Dawn — will be made available.

Bloodborne is also available on PS Now, Sony’s games-on-demand service, where it’s available to stream if you have a decent (5 mbps) internet connection. Bloodborne is otherwise 27GB.

