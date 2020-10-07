See Games Differently

Rainy Season Is Incredibly Chill

Luke Plunkett

October 7, 2020
Filed to:indie
japanrainy season
Image: Rainy Season
Image: Rainy Season

It’s the time of year for a lot of big, loud and explosive games, so if at any time you’re feeling in need of a palette cleanser, you could always check out Rainy Season.

A very small, very quick game by Inasa Fujio, it puts you in the role of a Japanese boy whose plans for a day out are ruined by the rain. Instead you’re stuck inside with your family, and the object of the game is to explore the house you’re now trapped in, poking through a family’s belongings and uncovering some…secrets.

Not ominous or evil ones! Just…secrets.

Like I said it’s a pretty quick little game — you’ll finish it in around 45 minutes, since it operates on its own clock — but there’s a lot of heart and some interesting stuff to explore. It also, despite the limited time and scale, manages to completely nail the feeling of being a kid inside on a day like this.

It’s so grounded in mundane minutiae that the parts I loved best were doing stuff like combing through the family fridge. I was supposed to be in Japan right now before all this, and such a domestic, relaxing setting is helping me get some virtual tourism in to help compensate for global pandemics and Australia’s closed borders.

You can get Rainy Season on Steam, but it’s a lot cooler if you get it directly from the developer instead.

Image: Rainy Season
