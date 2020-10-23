See Games Differently

Remastered One Piece Anime Cropped For Widescreen

Brian Ashcraft

Published 3 hours ago: October 23, 2020 at 9:30 pm -
Filed to:anime
japanone piece
Remastered One Piece Anime Cropped For Widescreen

In the One Piece anime, the East Blue saga is the first 61 episodes. Debuting in 1999, the TV anime was originally broadcasted at a 4:3 aspect ratio. 

Now, the shows are getting remastered for a two-disc Blu-ray release in Japan, and the frame will be cropped to fit a 16:9 widescreen aspect. How will that change the picture? The Blu-ray’s official Twitter account released a short clip for comparison:

As you can see, chunks of the original image are cut out to fit 16:9.

This isn’t the first time a home release has cropped the frame so the anime fills modern screens. (It won’t be the last, either!) This sort of change is noticeable and really changes the viewing experience. I’m sure true fans would prefer seeing a remastered version in the original aspect ratio. I know I would.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.