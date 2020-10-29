scribbletaku

See Games Differently

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 28 mins ago: October 29, 2020 at 1:07 pm
Image: Vanna O'Brien

Aaaaaaaand we’re back.

We’ve started finally going back into the office this week, and with all the next-gen console news it’s thrown a lot of schedules out of whack.

So first, Monday’s scribble. It was actually Overwatch 2, although crtlsaltdelete nailed it by picking Winston as the icon. The drawing came from Jeff Kaplan describing a memory during the early phase of Overwatch 2‘s development, so well done on that one.

Today’s game … well, you shouldn’t have too many troubles with this one. But Vanna hasn’t drawn a scribble for a while, so it’s nice to just appreciate someone’s drawing chops every once in a while. Plus, it’s a banger of a game with mates.

Good luck!

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

