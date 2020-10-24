See Games Differently

‘Shop Contest: Batman In A Robe, Winners!

Zack Zwiezen

Published 19 hours ago: October 25, 2020 at 8:30 am -
Image: RichardRae1 / Kotaku

Last week, some photos from the new Batman movie, filming as we speak, spread around online. One in particular caught my eye. It was Batman in a nice, comfy, black robe. So why not take this casual Batman on an adventure via a Photoshop Contest? He needs a vacation too!

Our winning image this week comes from Richardrae1 who confidently and perfectly pulls off the obvious joke. And sometimes that’s enough.

This week I got a ton of multiple images from people and so many of them were great! It became hard picking which image from each person should be honoured in the top picks. Sometimes I just rely on the giggle factor. Which of the images made me smirk or laugh more.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favourites.

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!

