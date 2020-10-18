‘Shop Contest: Batman In A Robe

Even superheroes have to relax and what better way to relax than to put on a robe and take a break. That’s what Robert Pattinson aka the new Batman did while filming the next big Batman movie. Don’t worry Robby, we won’t have fun with you and your bat-robe.

(Robert Pattinson stop reading here. Go back to filming the movie. The rest of this post is boring video game stuff. Bye!)

He’s gone. Let’s totally have some fun with this bat-robe picture.

Your challenge this week: Share Batman in a robe with the world!

Pop him in a game, or a movie or a comic book! I don’t care. Just make sure you use this Batman in a robe and not the OTHER Batman in a robe.

And don’t you worry, I’m your Alfred and I got your back. Here’s a pre-cut out Batman in robe for you to do whatever you want with. Enjoy.

Image: Kotaku / WB

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favourites.

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!