‘Shop Contest: Bautista Edition, Winners!

Last week, Microsoft announced an option to recast Marcus Fenix in Gears 5 as former-wrestler Dave Bautista. Taking a celebrity and dropping them into a video game is sort of OUR thing, so it felt right to ask you all to do just that with Bautista.

Our winning image this week comes from Villings who created a nightmare mod for Skyrim.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favourites.

