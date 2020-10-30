See Games Differently

‘Shop Contest: Bautista Edition, Winners!

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 days ago: October 31, 2020 at 4:30 am -
Filed to:bautista
contestdave bautistamodphotoshop contestwinners
‘Shop Contest: Bautista Edition, Winners!
Image: Kotaku / Bethesda / Microsoft / Villings

Last week, Microsoft announced an option to recast Marcus Fenix in Gears 5 as former-wrestler Dave Bautista. Taking a celebrity and dropping them into a video game is sort of OUR thing, so it felt right to ask you all to do just that with Bautista.

Our winning image this week comes from Villings who created a nightmare mod for Skyrim.

Image: See Above Image: See Above

Times like this I wish I had some kind of club of people who I had banned or something. Silly idea…

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favourites.

Bob The Rock gets nothing and Blanka's lawyers will be calling you soon. (Image: See Above) Bob The Rock gets nothing and Blanka's lawyers will be calling you soon. (Image: See Above)

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.