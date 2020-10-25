‘Shop Contest: Bautista Edition

Microsoft basically just did what we do: Take a person and add them to a video game they weren’t originally in. Well, we can do it better Microsoft!
Your challenge this week: Add Bautista to other video games.
Gears 5’s Next Update Lets You Recast Marcus Fenix As Dave Bautista
Back in the summer of 2019, the internet was pushing to get former wrestler Dave Bautista cast in the recently announced Gears of War movie. It doesn’t seem like that will happen, with Bautista saying on Twitter last year that he had “tried everything” to be in the film. But...Read more
Yes, if you didn’t see the news, Bautista will be added to the Gears 5 singleplayer campaign, allowing players to recast Marcus Fenix as the former-wrester-turned-actor. (By the way Microsoft, I already recast Marcus Fenix, thank you very much.)
You can use any photo of Bautista you so desire, but to make your lives a bit easier I went ahead and cut out Bautista’s digital noggin from that Gears 5 trailer. As always, you’re welcome.
Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favourites.
Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
How To Submit — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.
