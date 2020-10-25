‘Shop Contest: Bautista Edition

Microsoft basically just did what we do: Take a person and add them to a video game they weren’t originally in. Well, we can do it better Microsoft!

Your challenge this week: Add Bautista to other video games.

Yes, if you didn’t see the news, Bautista will be added to the Gears 5 singleplayer campaign, allowing players to recast Marcus Fenix as the former-wrester-turned-actor. (By the way Microsoft, I already recast Marcus Fenix, thank you very much.)

You can use any photo of Bautista you so desire, but to make your lives a bit easier I went ahead and cut out Bautista’s digital noggin from that Gears 5 trailer. As always, you’re welcome.

Image: Xbox Game Studios/ The Coalition

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favourites.

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!