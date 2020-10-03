‘Shop Contest: Mario Action Figure, Winners!

Last week, we had some fun with an oddly large Mario action figure that Nintendo was advertising on Twitter. As usual, you all created some wild, funny, strange, and disturbing images.

Our winning image this week comes from sciteach who pulls off the obvious joke wonderfully.

Image: See Above

What is it about this Mario doll that made so many of go with creepy or murderous images? Is it the eyes? Does Mario have the eyes of a killer? Let me stare into them for a moment…

OH god. RUN LUIGI!

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favourites.

Bob The Rock should go to jail for this and many other things. (Image: See Above)

And finally, Chelsea of Tranquility kills action figure Mario, officially ending this contest. (Image: See Above)

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

