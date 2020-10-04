‘Shop Contest: Minecraft Kirby

Yesterday, we got a long and detailed video from Nintendo going over Steve, the new character coming Smash Bros. Ultimate later this month. But who cares about that!? Instead, the internet quickly became obsessed with what happens to Kirby when he eats Minecraft’s very blocky Steve.

Your challenge this week: Add Minecraft Kirby to more video games.

I don’t care about Smash or even Kirby all that much, but I do adore this new blocky Kirby. He’s wonderful and one of a few good things to come out of 2020. So let’s add him to more games and spread the joy!

And look what I have for you, some pre-cut out blocky Kirby PNGs. You are all welcome, even though you never get me anything…

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favourites.

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!