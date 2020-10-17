‘Shop Contest: Nicolas Cage, Winners!

Last week, the internet got a glimpse of Nicolas Cage wearing a sweet pink jacket, cool-looking mask, and slick shades. Rarely we get such perfect photos for our weekly contests. But here the universe provided a true gift and who am I to argue with the universe?

Our winning image this week comes from leatcrayons666 who shows us Cage in a more… uh… vulnerable position.

Image: See Above

I think what this contest has confirmed, and which I already knew, is that Nicolas Cage is an incredibly versatile actor and should be in more things. I’d even go so far as to call him a… NATIONAL TREASURE: BOOK OF SECRETS.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favourites.

Yoda's Neglected Brother doesn't win any awards because they didn't have enough pieces of flair. (Image: See Above)

And finally, Bob The Rock lets Nicolas Cage FINALLY be Superman (in live-action). How nice. You still don't win anything. (Image: See Above)

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!