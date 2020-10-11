‘Shop Contest: Nicolas Cage

Folks, its time we do a Nicolas Cage contest around these parts. And I found just the photo to use.

Your challenge this week: Put this wonderful looking man in different things.

Nicolas Cage Does His Best Travis Touchdown Impression Croatian newspaper DuList recently snapped some photos of actor Nicolas Cage filming his upcoming movie, the aptly named The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, in the village of Cavtat. Read more

I went with Cyberpunk 2077 for two reasons: First, it’s very obvious but still funny. And my other reason: Laziness. I had a busy day so I sort of tossed this together! But I did go get a nice looking font for the text part of the image. So give me some credit!

And yes, I’ve cut out Nicolas Cage for you to use how you want. Honestly, just pop this on your desktop and have him watching over you, like a pink, crazy guardian angel.

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favourites.

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!