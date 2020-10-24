Silent Hill Ain’t Doing Well In This Economy

This week we meet the woman who sang “Snake Eater” in MGS3, see the worst Walter White costume, meet the hacker who hacked Among Us, box up our consoles, and learn that Silent Hill has fallen on hard times.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
Mass Among Us Hack Forces Players To Advertise Hacker’s YouTube Channel, Trump
Unprecedented, globe-spanning popularity is cool and all, but it comes with drawbacks. The three-person development team behind AOC-approved deception sensation Among Us has been struggling with hacking issues for quite some time, but late last night, one particular hack forced their hand.Read more
Not a huge surprise that the hacker is an arsehole.
Thanks To My Childhood, I Can’t Throw Out My Console Boxes
My first console was a PlayStation, a gift from my mother’s boyfriend. I don’t remember asking for it; I think it was a gift to curry favour. My mother had an antipathy towards video games that bordered on hostility, so while she didn’t outright ban my sister and me from...Read more
I was in the meeting with Ashley when she told us all this story and we all yelled out “This needs to be on the site!”
Cynthia Harrell, The Woman Who Sang ‘Snake Eater,’ Is Ready To Be Heard Again
A couple of weeks ago I wrote a blog about “Snake Eater,” the titular song in the 2004 video game masterpiece, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. In it, I gush about the song and how it is as responsible for the prestige of the game as anything else. Tucked...Read more
One of the best stories I’ve read all year and I’m so sad to hear Harrell has never been asked to come to a gaming convention.
Tweets!
— No Context Silent Hill (@NoContextSilent) October 20, 2020
What happens if Spirit Halloween goes out of business? What store takes over all its empty warehouses?
Happy Halloween guys pic.twitter.com/YA9oJATnHE
— Ositodraws (@ositodraws) October 20, 2020
I am also the other one who knocks.
no more american politics. we're battling it out in the pic.twitter.com/j6rJmyvlSs
— jetGHOULguar (@jetgreguar) October 18, 2020
Lost many friends in the Ketamine Corn Maze. But made some new ones too…
News
- Gears 5’s Next Update Lets You Recast Marcus Fenix As Dave Bautista
- Xbox Brazil Host Says She Was Let Go In Part Due To Fan Harassment, Though Microsoft Denies
- 30 Years Later, The Original Fire Emblem Is Getting Localised For Switch
- EA Accused Of Running “Unlicensed, Illegal Gaming System”
- Ubisoft Unlocks Over 1,000 Club Rewards As Uplay Phases Out
- Fortnite’s Latest Patch Makes The Game Smaller
- EVE Online’s Alien Invasion Is Finally Over
- Stadia Is Getting A Pac-Man Battle Royale Game
- Master Chief Collection Is Getting Upgraded To Play At 120 FPS On Xbox Series X/S
- The PS4’s New Party Chat System Is A Pain, But Sony Is Looking Into It
- Bungie Cracks Down On Destiny 2 Cheat Seller
Trailers & Videos From The Past Week
