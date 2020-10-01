Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Next Fighter Is Steve From Minecraft

Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai announced today that Steve from Minecraft will be joining the game’s roster. He’ll be joined by Alex, Zombie, and Enderman.

Steve and co. will be able to use pickaxes, throw down blocks, and even have a crafting ability. Sakurai added that every stage currently in the game had to be re-worked in order to support these characters new moves.

Steve is the second fighter that will be coming to the game as part of its second Fighter Pass. The first, Min Min from Arms, was added over the summer. When Steve goes live it will bring Smash Bros. Ultimate’s roster up to a whopping 77 fighters. It’s unclear if the four Minecraft characters will have their own spots or be character swaps of one another.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Sakurai said he’ll have more to announce about when Minecraft will come to Smash Bros. Ultimate and how the characters will work on October 3 at 10:30 a.m. ET during Minecraft Live 2020.