Grab SOMA For $4 And Other Bargains In The GOG Halloween Sale

The spooky season is nigh, and GOG is celebrating the best way it know hows: with an epic game sale. There’s deals to be had on a bunch of horror and adventure titles from across the realm including psychological thriller SOMA for $4.19, Carrion for $21.69 and the entire Divinity: Original Sin series for cheap.

SOMA is an absolute steal for that price (it’s down from $41.49) and if you’re in the mood for some totally creepy, spine-tingling horror this Halloween you’re in luck. SOMA might scar you, but you’re in for a fantastic time all the same.

Then you’ve got the brand new Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp going for a lovely 10% off, at $16.09. It’s the perfect game if you’re looking for some cute monster love this Halloween.

Call of Cthulhu, a super-underrated Lovecraftian adventure is also going for $13.50, well worth the price of entry. If you’re a fan of Mansions of Madness or Arkham Horror, definitely give this game a go. It got fairly average reviews on release, but it’s actually quite good if you’re into the horror-mystery genre.

Excellent indie adventure The Darkside Detective should also be on your radar, at just $6.49. If you’ve ever wanted a game with werewolf versions of Ric Flair and Randy Savage, you’re in luck here.

There’s over 800 PC games now on sale at GOG, so let’s get stuck in with the best deals around:

A Plague Tale: Innocence – $20.49

Alan Wake – $4.39

Blair Witch: Deluxe Edition – $24.99

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – $42.09

Call of Cthulhu – $13.50

Carrion – $21.69

Control: Ultimate Edition – $41.99

Disco Elysium – $39.79

Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition – $16.09

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – $24.89

Ghostrunner – $39.99

Gibbous: A Cthulhu Adventure – $14.49

GRIS – $9.59

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – $8.59

Monster Prom – $6.79

Monster Camp – 16.09

Night in the Woods – $16.59

Othercide – $34.99

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Obsidian Edition – $27.79

Planescape: Torment – Enhanced Edition – $9.99

Serious Sam 4 – $48.39

SOMA – $4.19

The Darkside Detective – $6.49

Tropico 6 – $34.99

Vampyr – $16.49

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – $17.19

You can view every game now on sale at the GOG Halloween Sale hub here.