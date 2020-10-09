Sony Lists 10 PS4 Games That Won’t Run On PS5

A new page filled with details about PlayStation 5 backward compatibility appeared today on the official PlayStation support website. While we already knew about some of what’s listed here, Sony did include a new and relatively short list of PS4 games that won’t be playable on PS5.

The new support page is titled “Backward compatibility: PlayStation®4 games playable on PlayStation®5” and includes a list of 10 games that will not be playable on PS5. I have some bad news for fans of Joe’s Diner and Hitman: GO Definitive Edition:

DWVR

Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2

Just Deal With It!

Shadow Complex Remastered

Robinson: The Journey

We Sing

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition

Shadwen

Joe’s Diner

While this list is small and filled with some low-profile games, it’s also safe to assume this isn’t the full list. Sony also explained that games that won’t work on PS5 will be tagged on the PlayStation Store as “Playable on: PS4 only.”

While Sony does claim a majority of PS4 games will be playable on PS5, the language used on this support page does seem to imply it expects some potential bugs and issues, stating: “In addition, some PS4 games may exhibit errors or unexpected behaviour when played on PS5 consoles.”

Sony also suggests that players try out PS4 games on their new PS5 to make sure they are happy with the experience before plopping down cash on any additional content. Additionally, Sony did confirm players will be able to not only download PS4 games to their PS5, but will also be able to transfer these digital games via extended storage or Wi-Fi transfers.

Something else of note is that nowhere on this page or on any other support page for the PS5 does Sony talk about or detail PS3, PS2, or PS1 backward compatibility in the PlayStation 5. Back in August, a Ubisoft support page seemed to indicate that the PS5 will only support PS4 games, and while that page eventually had that info removed, it’s starting to look like it’s true.

It’s great to see the PS5 will support PS4 games and some accessories. But compared to the upcoming Xbox, Sony’s PS5 backward compatibility strategy looks a little ragged thanks to lack of support for games from older Sony consoles, inconsistent handling of cross-generational saves, lack of previous-generation controller compatibility with PS5 titles, and now, a list of PS4 games that will be incompatible with the PS5. Whereas Xbox Series X/S will mostly just work when you want to play an Xbox One game, and will support various vintage Xbox and Xbox 360 games.

