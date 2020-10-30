Spider-Man: Miles Morales Has An Into The Spider-Verse Suit

Much like its predecessor, Spider-Man: Miles Morales will feature a variety of spider suits for its titular superhero when it arrives on November 12. That said, it’s going to be hard to top the one modelled after Miles Morales’ appearance in Into the Spider-Verse.

PlayStation announced today that Miles Morales includes a gorgeous homage to the 2018 animated movie. Miles actually moves at a lower framerate when wearing the suit than in the rest of the game, a great nod to a similar animation technique used in Into the Spider-Verse.

If you’re worried about this affecting your gameplay, Insomniac Games community director James Stevenson explained on Twitter shortly after the reveal that the adjusted framerate is a suit mod that can be deactivated at any time.

I’m normally a fan of Miles’ mixture of traditional Spider-Man garb and street clothes, but I plan to use this Into the Spider-Verse suit as much as possible.